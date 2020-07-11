Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Calls Director Bala Her 'God' As She Wishes Him On His 54th Birthday

South Indian actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently took to Twitter to wish director Bala on the occasion of his 54th birthday. She also revealed that the director is like god to her as she owes him the success that she has earned over the years. The duo has worked together in a Tamil action drama film, Tharai Thappattai, which received a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wishes director Bala

Twitter has been wholeheartedly celebrating the birthday of much-loved director Bala. The director is known for his work in films like Pithamagan, Paradesi, Sethu, and Nandha, amongst others. One of the many people to highlight the director's great work has been Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

She took to Twitter on the occasion of his 54th birthday to write a few words on the bond that she shares with the much-loved storyteller. She posted a candid picture where the actor and the director could be seen sitting back and laughing off at a joke. In the note, she started off by wishing him a happy birthday while also addressing him as “God”.

She revealed to the audience that director Bala has been the one to help her in becoming the successful actor that she is today. She also sent through her wishes and blessings with the help of a few words. Towards the end, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar mentioned her character name from the film Tharai Thappattai, which was helmed by director Bala. Have a look at the tweet from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s official handle here.

Happpppppyyyy birthdayyyyyyy to my god...!!!! He made me the actress I am today...!!! Happy birthday #balasir god bless you..!!!! Your suravalliiiiiiiii...!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XZvtLfTmra — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) July 11, 2020

A number of fans also expressed the affection that they have towards the south Indian director. Many of his fans are of the opinion that director Bala is one of the finest professionals in the field. A few people can be seen pointing out how he has a separate fan base all together for the amazing films that he has created over the years.

A few internet users have also been remembering the famous works of director Bala on this special day. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

#HappyBirthdayBala sir he is great director of Indian cinema and he have separate fans base for is movie and he is finest director of Indian cinema #balasir @directorbala #balacinema #tamilcinema #directorbala #director pic.twitter.com/kqAgC5Mr1R — Dot cine (@CineDot) July 11, 2020

A revolution in Indian Cinema ! Only person to extract acting from actors. Waiting for his next Visionary..!!! #HappyBirthdayBala #my favourite director Bala Sir#my dream to #balasir #HBD pic.twitter.com/VRAcVT19O0 — Ramesh Kurmapu (@ramesh_kurmapu) July 11, 2020

Happy Birthday #Balasir. You always been a inspiration to Tamil cinema. We grew up by watching all your films with multiple shows. Your magic should continue and made us all happy always.... #Sethu #Nanda #Pithamagan #NaanKadavul #Avanivan — Mukthar (@omarmukthar06) July 11, 2020

Image courtesy: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Twitter

