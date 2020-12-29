Did You Know Rajesh Khanna's Female Fans Left Lipstick Marks On His Car?

Quick links:
Today, December 29, 2020, marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. He has been referred to as the ‘First Superstar’ of Indian Cinema and had a huge fan following throughout his career. Did you know that the actor used to leave his car alone and would it covered with lipstick marks?
Rajesh Khanna would have turned 78 today on December 29, 2020. The actor who is still widely loved and celebrated had a bunch of the craziest fans who would go to any limits to convey their admiration for him. As per reports in Jagran, if he would ever leave his White Fiat car unattended, he would come back and see it covered with lipstick marks from female fans. Apart from this, the actor also received a letter written in blood by his female fans.
Rajesh Khanna is considered one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars. He has appeared in a number of commercially successful films throughout the 70s and 80s. His most popular works are Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Do Raste, and more. Even 8 years after his death, the actor still has a massive fan-following across the country.
