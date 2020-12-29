Did You Know Rajesh Khanna's Female Fans Left Lipstick Marks On His Car?

Today, December 29, 2020, marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. He has been referred to as the ‘First Superstar’ of Indian Cinema and had a huge fan following throughout his career. Did you know that the actor used to leave his car alone and would it covered with lipstick marks?

DYK Rajesh Khanna’s female fans left lipstick marks on his car?

Rajesh Khanna would have turned 78 today on December 29, 2020. The actor who is still widely loved and celebrated had a bunch of the craziest fans who would go to any limits to convey their admiration for him. As per reports in Jagran, if he would ever leave his White Fiat car unattended, he would come back and see it covered with lipstick marks from female fans. Apart from this, the actor also received a letter written in blood by his female fans.

More about Rajesh Khanna

The actor often called the First Superstar of India with a record of giving 15 solo films from 1969 to 1971 which were all hits, and his record is unbroken till date.

He was the highest-paid Indian actor during the 1970s. Khanna had secured the All-India Critics Association (AICA) Award for Best Actor Awards seven times, 4 of Bengal Film Journalists' Association for Best Actor in Hindi and 3 Filmfare Award for Best Actor. After his death, he was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. In 2005, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actor’s debut film Aakhri Khat in 1996 was the first-ever official Oscar Entry from India, 1967.

The actor was a part of 127 films as the lead protagonist and 82 of those films were critically acclaimed with a 4 out 5-star rating in reviews by various newspapers. The actor only did 22 films with an ensemble cast, throughout his career.

The Prime Minister of India went on to honour the actor with a stamp and statue in his likeness, and a road renamed after him, post the actor passed away in the year 2012.

Rajesh Khanna is considered one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars. He has appeared in a number of commercially successful films throughout the 70s and 80s. His most popular works are Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Do Raste, and more. Even 8 years after his death, the actor still has a massive fan-following across the country.

