Farah Naaz's Birthday: Remember When Rishi Kapoor Spoke About Her In A Tweet

Rishi Kapoor’s Twitter handle was popular for the actor’s honest posts without any hesitation. The actor did not limit himself on what he was saying on the micro-blogging site and was as frank as possible. Read along to take a look at one such post of the actor regarding actor Tabu’s elder sister Farah Naaz.

Rishi Kapoor’s tweet of Farah Naaz’s professionalism

One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz,elder sister of Tabbu. Eccentric,would have been big if she was professional pic.twitter.com/ftM6zMBpFI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 9, 2017

In April 2017, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter to talk about the actor Farah Naaz, Tabu's elder sister. In an appreciative yet brutal tweet, the actor mentioned how Naaz was one of the prettiest of her times and would have achieved big success in the industry if only she was professional towards her career. He shared a picture of the actor from her younger days and wrote along with it in his tweet, ‘One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz, elder sister of Tabu. Eccentric would have been big if she was professional’.

Who is Farah Naaz?

The actor Farah Naaz Hashmi who was often credited as Farah was a leading lady back in the mid-1980s and early 90s. She is the elder sister of Tabu and niece of Shabana Azmi. The actor made her debut in the industry with the movie Faasle in 1995 which was produced by the Yash Chopra Films banner.

Naaz was one of the greatest actresses of her time. She worked with Prosenjit Chatterjee in the Bengali movie of 1989 Aamar Tumi. The actor retired from acting in 1996 after her first marriage to Vindu Dara Singh and later returned to work in some television shows. Farah has worked some of the biggest actors of her time including Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, and Aditya Pancholi.

Some of her popular titles include Naseeb Apna Apna, Imaandaar, Hamara Khandaan, Naqab, Yateem, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Begunaah, Bhai Ho To Aisa and Sautela Bhai. Till today, her roles in Ranjeet's movie Kaarnama alongside Vinod Khanna, Woh Phir Aayegi and Begunaah with Rajesh Khanna are considered as her best performances and the best roles that she worked for. The actor last appeared on screen in the 2005 movie Shikar after making her return in movies with Hulchul of 2004.

