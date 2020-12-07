Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Special: Here Is A Look At Some Photos From The 70s

Sharmila Tagore is one of the most acclaimed veteran actors of the Hindi film industry. Her acting career has spanned over five decades. She has worked with many generations of actors across different film genres. Along with her acting skills, Tagore was also known for her beauty and her photos provide evidence for the same. On the occasion of Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, let us have a look at some of the old photos of the veteran actor to recollect some of her moments.

Birthday special: Sharmila Tagore’s photos from her prime

Sharmila Tagore made her entry in the film industry from a very young age and was soon seen doing movies with the then Bollywood stalwarts like Shammi Kapoor and Dharmendra. She was admired by the audiences for her beauty as many of the songs from her film became popular. The following picture is of her look in the 1972 movie Yeh Gulistan Hamara which also starred the veteran Dev Anand. The picture that follows it is that of the movie Choti Bahu, which was released a year before, in 1972.

The next image of the many of Sharmila Tagore’s photos is from the movie Daag, which released in 1973. The film also starred one of the most followed actors of the time, Rajesh Khanna. She was nominated by the Filmfare Awards for the Best Actress for this film, with her co-star Rajesh Khanna getting a nomination for the ‘Best Actor’. The photo that follows it is from the movie Amar Prem, which also starred Rajesh Khanna opposite Sharmila Tagore and the movie went ahead to become a hit.

Sharmila Tagore has given a number of memorable performances in her career and was one of the most popular actors of her time. She is distantly related to Rabindranath Tagore, one of the most revered personalities during the pre-independence era. Sharmila has worked in movies across different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, English as well as Marathi and Malayalam. She later married the famous cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and had three children, two of whom became actors themselves, i.e., Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, which falls on December 8, will see Sharmila Tagore turn 76.

