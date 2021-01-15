Did You Know Ram Pothineni Won An Award For His Debut 'Adayaalam'?

Ram Pothineni starrer Red made it to theatres yesterday on January 14, 2021, and the actor has played a dual role of Aditya and Siddharth in the movie which is receiving mixed reviews from netizens. The actor has been a part of several acclaimed movies and delivered award-winning performances in them. Did you know Ram won an award for his work in the movie Adayaalam, which he did at the age of 11? Read on to know more details.

DYK Ram Pothineni won an award for Adayaalam at the age of 11?

Pothineni was a part of the Tamil short film Adayaalam, in which he played the role of an 18-year-old drug addict Naren. However, Ram was just 11 years old when he portrayed the role and was highly appreciated for this. The actor went on to win the Best Actor Award for his performance at the Europe Film Festival in Switzerland in 2002.

More about Ram Pothineni's Red

Red made it to theatres yesterday on January 14, 2021, and was directed by Kishore Tirumala, with Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the Sri Sravanthi Movies banner. Apart from Ram Pothineni in the double role of Aditya and Siddharth it also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The movie is a remake of 2019 Tamil flick Thadam, and was announced in October 2019, and started filming in November 2019. The movie was entirely shot in Hyderabad, except for two songs that were shot in Italy.

The plot of the movie revolves around the events that follow a brutal murder in the city which is done by one of two lookalike men, Sidharth, a civil engineer and Aditya, a thief. One of them breaks into someone’s house and kills them and when the investigation begins, a piece of evidence takes them to one of the lookalikes and arresting him. Further, as the police think the case is closed, they are come upon the other and now have to figure out who the real criminal is. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences since it released yesterday. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma. Cinematography is done by Sameer Reddy and editing by Junaid Siddiqui.

