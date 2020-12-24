Red Trailer: Ram Pothineni Outsmarts Himself In Kishore Tirumala's Action Thriller, Watch

South Indian actor Ram Pothineni will be next seen in the movie RED. On December 24, the trailer of Ram Pothineni's new movie was released and within hours it received an overwhelming response from netizens. The actor took to his Twitter to share the news.

Ram Pothineni's new movie - Red Trailer

The trailer of the movie released today on YouTube and within hours it has crossed 300k views. Ram Pothineni took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans. He shared the poster and wrote, "Super excited to be presenting you the trailer of my first ever #MASSTHRILLER ! See you on the BIG SCREEN this Sankranthi ! Love.." Check it out:

Super excited to be presenting you the trailer of my first ever #MASSTHRILLER !



💥 https://t.co/yzFGv41aFG 💥



See you on the BIG SCREEN this Sankranthi !



Love..#RAPO #RedTheFilm #RedTrailer pic.twitter.com/MeiLNM0iBS — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) December 24, 2020

In the movie, Ram will be seen playing double roles of characters who are in constant conflict with each other. The trailer starts with Siddharth (Ram) talking about Malvika Sharma and can be heard saying, "She is my destination." Things go smooth until Aditya (Ram) enters and brings chaos with him. While Sidharth has a subtle good boy look, Aditya has a rough bearded look. The trailer then focuses on Siddharth being falsely convicted for murder and Aditya trying to portray his hatred towards the former character. The murder mystery will keep you on the edge of the seat. The movie promises various action sequences. RED is a remake of Tamil film, Thadam, starring Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope which was released in 2018. Check out the RED trailer here:

Red release date

The movie was supposed to release in April but due to unexpected COVID-19 lockdown, it was kept on hold. The makers received various offers from OTT platform but they are insistent to have a theatrical release. Now that the lockdown restrictions are being eased, the movie will have a theatrical release on Sankranthi which is in January 2021.

Red Cast

The movie features Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. The background music is given by Mani Sharma, whereas stunts have been choreographed by Peter Hein. The supporting cast includes Sonia Agarwal, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Charandeep, Posani Krishna Murali and Nassar.

