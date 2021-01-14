Ram Pothineni Starrer 'Red' Movie Receives Mixed Reviews From The Viewers

Red is a recent action-thriller film which hit the theatres after the long COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Thadam, which released in the year 2019. Red has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences as they expected a little more from the film. This new entertainer is expected to have a difficult run at the box office since mass movies like Masters, Krack, and Alludu Adhurs have been scheduled for Sankranthi 2021.

Ram Pothineni starrer Red movie gets mixed reactions

Ram Pothineni starrer Red movie recently hit the theatres and it has already been taking the internet by storm. The film revolves around a prime suspect in a murder case who has a look-alike in the same city. This crime-thriller is a remake of the 2019 blockbuster Thadam, which starred Arun Vijay in the lead role. One of the factors that seem to be working against the film is that most of the audience was unaware that this movie has a rehashed story.

The film has been receiving mixed reviews so far as there have been high expectations attached to this new entertainer. Since people have been going to the theatres to watch Red movie amidst the pandemic, they wish to be utterly satisfied in every aspect of the film.

According to the fan reviews posted on the internet so far, some people have been enjoying this film to the fullest while others feel it lacks the punch. Most of the audience has been speaking highly of the first half, calling it an absolute entertainer with a good build-up. However, the second half reportedly falls short as most of the audience finds it stretched and lagged. They have also been of the stance that the screenplay could have been slightly better. Here is a look at a few of the reactions.

Happy Pongal and the movie #RedMovie is awesome

keep rocking angel and love u so much@ImMalvikaSharma lots and lots of love💖💘 — Vignesh VicKy (@Raina_Vicky611) January 14, 2021

Haven't watched Thadam but this film didn't work for me. No emotional connect. Sloppy editing and Poor dialogue work didn't help at all. Ended so abruptly. Seems director just had an idea of a Thriller that has identical twins. That's it. Forgettable. #REDTheFilm #RedMovie — Silent Guardian (@Kamal_Tweetz) January 14, 2021

#RedTheFilm Super Hit !!

Its @ramsayz one man show again 🔥

Excellent 1st half followed by Good 2nd half 👍

Music,Visuals were superb & casting is apt👌

You can watch it even if you already watched Thadam 👍

3.5/5#RED #RedMovie — Sk Reddy (@ItzSaiKiran) January 14, 2021

Done watching #RedMovie ..!!! Go with a neutral mind and u will love it ..!! Being a @ramsayz fan expected more from it ..!! But as a movie lover I liked the film ..!!! Go Watch #Red in your nearest theatres ..!!! pic.twitter.com/UDIkZRrAzO — karthikpremnag (@karthikvinny1) January 14, 2021

#RedTheFilm : 2.25/5



Wasted Remake🤦🏻‍♂️



Plus:#Ram 👌🏻

Production values👍🏻

Story(original version)

2 Songs👍🏻



Minus:

Changing story didn’t work👎🏻

Dull Screenplay 👎🏻



Bottomline:

If this film was made as it is, was a sure shot hit.



Thadam>>>#RED #RedMovie #AlluduAdhurs #MASTER — Telugumovie USA (@TelugumovieUsa) January 14, 2021

Red movie is an action-drama entertainer, which stars Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The film has been directed by Thirumala Kishore, who has also played a huge role in the writing team. Red also stars a series of talented actors including Nivetha Pethuraj and Nassar.

