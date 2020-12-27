Trailer Releases This Week: From 'Red' To 'Kaagaz', Trailers That Made A Splash This Week

From Ram Pothineni's Red trailer to Kartik Aaryan's Nachunga Aise teaser, many creators have showcased promos of their new projects. While most of these trailers received lukewarm responses, some of them also received an overwhelming response by fans. Take a look at all the trailer releases this week:

Nachunga Aise teaser

In this teaser, fans can see an animated version of Kartik Aaryan dancing to the upcoming song "Nachunga Aise". The song is sung by Bhushan Kumar and is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The teaser received many likes and one fan added - 'Teaser (is fire) Waiting for it (release)! Kartik's (acting) and Milind the singer (is a good combination)'.

Kaagaz Trailer

The film is written and directed by Satish Kaushik and stars Pankaj Tripathi and Monal Gajjar with Amar Upadhyay who plays the main antagonist. The trailer shows the story of a man who has been declared dead on official papers. The trailer received many likes by fans.

Red trailer

Red is an upcoming movie by Kishore Tirumala and will be produced by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. It casts Ram Pothineni as Siddharth and Aditya (dual roles), Nivetha Pethuraj as Yamini, Malvika Sharma as Deepika and Amritha Aiyer as Anandi. The trailer is quite interesting and shows two lookalikes, out of which one is responsible for a murder.

The Missing Stone Trailer

The trailer starts with the introduction of a 'Stone House' where a couple has just moved in. But there is something wrong that is happening in the house, fans also see a character getting killed in the trailer. The caption for the trailer reads - 'Payal ke saath aakhir hua kya? Kya hai yeh raaz?'. The show stars Bidita Bag, Barun Sobti & Rashi Mal in the lead.

Bhoomi Trailer

Bhoomi is tanhe upcoming movie by actor Jayam Ravi and will be directed by filmmaker Lakshman. The movie showcases the story of a farmer who claims that he can grow crops even on a different planet. The trailer also showcases Ronit Roy in it and has received many positive reviews from fans. Many fans asked for the movie to be dubbed in Hindi as well.

