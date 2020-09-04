Did You Know Rishi Kapoor's 'Chintu Ji' Released On His 57th Birthday In 2009?

September 4th marks late actor Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary. The actor made his first-ever camera appearance in father Raj Kapoor’s film Shree 420, which was released in the year 1955. Later in 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his lead debut with Dimple Kapadia starrer Bobby. A fascinating trivia about the actor is that his film, Chintu Ji was released on his birthday in 2009.

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor's Photo Is Truly Unmissable

Rishi Kapoor’s Chintu Ji released on his birthday in 2009

Rishi Kapoor’s movie Chintu Ji, which was directed by Ranjit Kapoor, was released on this day, in the year 2009. The film even featured Priyanshu Chatterjee and Kulraj Randhawa in the lead roles. The movie went on to earn Rs 9.25 crore at the box office. The film was released on his 57th birthday.

The plot of the film revolved around Rishi (essayed by Rishi Kapoor) who decides to try his hand at politics. To get support from his family, he relocates to his birth village, Hadbahedi, which is located in an isolated area. One day, he secretly makes a deal to lend his name to an alcoholic beverage. However, in exchange, he gets a plot of land in the nearby area and also one crore rupees.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Rishi Kapoor's 68th B'day: 'You Are Living In This Broken Heart'

He also promises villagers that he has no intention to relocate anywhere. Hence, villagers believe that their place will get famous and modernized, and decide to assist Rishi with all their might. Soon, things change when villagers find out that their valuables are being stolen. At the same time, the police accuse them of harbouring a terrorist who was responsible for the 2001 Parliament attacks. The connection of the terrorist with Rishi forms the crux of the film.

The late Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the Jeethu Joseph-directorial The Body which released in December 2019. With several blockbuster movies like Kapoor & Sons, Deewana, Prem Rog, Kabhi Kabhie, and many more, the actor has left behind a long list of brilliant works in Bollywood.

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to pour her heart out with an emotional post. Her post consisted of several adorable pictures of the late actor with his family. Not only Riddhima but even other Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others also took to social media share heartfelt posts in memory of Rishi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Bharat Sahni Shares Old Family Pic, Says 'we Miss You'

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: 'Your Legacy Will Live On Forever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.