Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor's Photo Is Truly Unmissable

Today, September 4, 2020, marks the birth anniversary of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Several celebs, co-stars and fans have been sharing pictures, videos and more about the actor. Recently, unseen pictures of late actor Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor has been making rounds on the internet. The post was shared by one of their fan pages and it is truly unmissable. Netizens have been flooding the comment section with heaps of praise and positive comments.

In the first picture, can be seen striking a stunning pose as they twin in similar outfits. The duo can be seen wearing a similar dark blue shirt along with blue jeans. Neetu completed the look with a brown belt and quirky accessories. She also opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. The following two pictures are stills from their movie scenes. In the pictures, the duo looks adorable as they look into each other’s eyes.

Along with the pictures, the fan page also wrote, “Main Shayar Toh Nahin... Missing Chintu ji ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸ™ Remembering Rishi Kapoor on the birth anniversary (Sep 4), the beloved actor we just lost. With Neetu Singh”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

Seeing this post, netizens have gone all out to comment on all things nice. The post also received several likes and comments. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for the legacy he’s left behind, while some went on to pen how much they miss him. One of the users wrote, “amazing actor”, while the other one wrote, “he will always be a star”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from the picture, Neetu Kapoor also goes on to share several pictures, stories and more about Rishi Kapoor. Earlier the actor shared a sweet picture of her and Rishi where she can be seen sitting while Rishi stands behind her giving a candid pose.

Along with the post, Neetu also went on to pen a heartfelt note. Fans and co-stars of the actor went all out to send their support and good wishes. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared a few pictures of the actor on the occasion of his anniversary. Take a look at the posts below.

