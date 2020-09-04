Anushka Sharma on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary: 'Your legacy will live on forever'

On late actor, Rishi Kapoor’s 68th birth anniversary, scores of Bollywood stars are remembering the legendary star for his contribution to the Indian cinema with his acting skills. Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the veteran actor on her Instagram story to extend her wishes. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that the legacy of the actor will live forever.

Anushka Sharma remembers Rishi Kapoor

The PK actress shared two pictures of the late actor, one from early career days in Bollywood while the second one seems to be from recent times. While remembering the legendary actor on his birth anniversary, the actress wrote that even though Rishi Kapoor is not present physically, but his legacy will live forever. Continuing, she wrote that on the special day, she is remembering an icon of Bollywood.

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Rishi Kapoor's 68th B'day: 'You Are Living In This Broken Heart'

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Did You Know He Directed This Aishwarya Rai Starrer?



Anushka Sharma and Rishi Kapoor shared screen space in the 2011 family drama Patiala House which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dimple Kapadia in main roles. Apart from Anushka Sharma, the late senior actor received a beautiful set of wishes from his family members. Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a bunch of family pictures to celebrate the former's 68th birthday anniversary. Along with Riddhima, the photos captured the late actor with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughter Samara Sahni. In a brief caption, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break!" Adding, the note read, “But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today!"

Apart from Riddhima, her husband, Bharat Sahni also shared a beautiful throwback family picture on his Instagram story while extending his wishes on the special day. In the throwback family picture, the Rishi can be seen striking a pose with wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with husband Bharat, and daughter Samara from one of their trips to a foreign country. While captioning the post, Bharat wrote, “Happy Birthday, we miss you.”

Read: Rishi Kapoor's 68th Birth Anniversary: Netizens Share Unseen Photos Of Late Actor

Read: Anil Kapoor Looks Back At His First Photoshoot With 'James' Rishi Kapoor For 'Vijay'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.