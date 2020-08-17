Did You Know Sanjana Sanghi Wrote A College Thesis On Saif Ali Khan's 'Dil Chahta Hai'?

As Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday, social media was bombarded with greetings for the actor from across the country. However, one birthday wish that stood out from the rest was from his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. In her extensive IG note, Sanjana shared her experience of working with the Sacred Games actor and revealed that she wrote her undergraduate college thesis on one of Saif's cult films.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Shares Throwback Picture With Saif Ali Khan, Fans Shower Love

Sanjana wrote her college thesis on THIS Saif Ali Khan film

Saif Ali Khan entered his 50s yesterday, i.e. on August 16, 2020. He was last seen sharing the screen space with late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. Thus, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana had a long heartfelt wish for him, wherein she was all-praise about Khan.

However, the 23-year-old made an interesting revelation in her extensive IG post. Sharing an anecdote from the good old college days, Sanghi revealed that she wrote her under graduation college thesis on Saif's coming-of-age romantic drama Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. An excerpt from her post read, "Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!".

Sharing a happy BTS picture of herself along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan from the sets of Dil Bechara, she wrote, "Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large."

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Urges Fans To Join Global 24-hour Prayer Observation For Sushant Singh

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her beloved husband's birthday with a bang. She also took to her Instagram handle to share a quirky boomerang video of herself with her baby daddy and wrote, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life". In the second video shared by her, the celebrity couple shelled out major couple goals as Kareena flaunted her baby bump while Saif kissed her on her forehead before cutting the cake.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Looks Stunning In Artwork By One Of Her Fans

Watch the videos below:

Also Read | Sushant's Friend Kushal Zaveri Takes Dig At Sanjana Sanghi, Says 'I Guess She's Busy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.