Sanjana Sanghi Looks Stunning In Artwork By One Of Her Fans

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to share some stunning artwork by her fans. The actor was left stunned on seeing these artworks by her fans. Sanjana loved these artworks so much that she went on to repost it on her Instagram handle. Along with that she also wrote some sweet notes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana shared a stunning piece of art created by Shubam Kamble where she looks lovely in the modern avatar. In the artwork, the actor is seen giving a candid pose sporting a black outfit. She also opted for traditional jhumkas and a perfect blend of makeup. Sanjana seems to have been left impressed with this artwork as she shared it on her gram and wrote, ‘No way!' with heart struck emoji. Check out the post below.

She also went on to share another artwork created by Sidharth where she can be seen giving some intense looks. In the artwork, Sanjana can be seen opting for a one-sided hairdo along with bold makeup and quirky earrings. Along with the post, Sanjana also wrote, ‘OMG with several emojis’. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from the posts, Sanjana has been giving glimpses from her recently released film Dil Bechara. She recently shared a video where she along with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput are practicing their lines. The video features actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi sitting on a sofa, rehearsing their lines. The video also features a few other actors and the director, Mukesh Chhabra. They're rehearsing their lines from the scene where Sushant is taking out a cigarette and Sanjana is calling him out and asking him if he feels he's looking cool doing that. Watch the video below.

About 'Dil Bechara'

Dil Bechara marks Sushant Singh Rajput 's final film. It also marks Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and the lead role debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is the official Hindi remake of a novel by John Green, titled The Fault In Our Stars.

It was previously made into a Hollywood movie starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The film's story revolves around two falling in love with cancer patients. Given their disability, they continue to maneuver their way through life and seek to make the most of what they have. Check out the trailer here.

