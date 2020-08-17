Sanjana Sanghi Shares Throwback Picture With Saif Ali Khan, Fans Shower Love

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself with Sushant Sigh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan. Sanjana mentioned many things in the caption about Saif Ali Khan and how much she admired him. Read ahead to know more about her post and the comments she gained on her post.

Sanjana Sanghi's Post

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi recently posted a throwback picture on her Instagram. The post featured Sanjana with Sushant Singh Rajput on one side and Saif Ali Khan on the other. The picture was clicked in Paris, France, and Sanjana sported a red dress with a black jacket. Sushant was seen sporting a white shirt and maroon jacket and Saif was seen in a black t-shirt. The three stars were smiling for the camera.

Sanjana Sanghi also penned down a heartfelt caption about Saif Alia Khan. The actor mentioned how she had written a thesis paper on Dil Chahta Hai. She wrote - It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever... Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!

Many people commented on the post. Most of the comments were by fans and admirers who mentioned the three actors looked good together. Take a look at the comments the post garnered:

Sanjana Sanghi is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and admirers updated. The actor recently posted a throwback picture of herself as a toddler. She captioned the picture - Here are the Baby Sanghi Siblings - from about over 2 decades ago, and nothing stands changed today. Fans could see the actor with her sibling. The post gained many likes and positive comments. Take a look:

