Did You Know Shahid Kapoor Was The First Indian Actor To Fly American F-16 Aircraft?

It is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's birthday tomorrow on February 25. The actor charmed the audience with his stellar performance in his recent film Kabir Singh. Did you know Shahid Kapoor was the first-ever Indian actor to fly an American aircraft? On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's birthday, here is an unknown fact about the actor from his movie Mausam.

Shahid is the first-ever actor to fly an American F-16 aircraft

Shahid Kapoor had featured in Sonam Kapoor starrer Mausam. The film directed by his father Pankaj received mixed reviews from critics. However, the film is of major significance for Shahid. He was the first-ever Indian actor to ever fly an American F-16 Super Viper. He underwent training for more than a month to take this flight during his shoot. Hollywood actors like Hugh Jackman and Gerard Butler were amongst the ones who flew the aircraft previously.

More about Mausam

Shahid Kapoor was seen playing the role of Harinder Singh who joins the Indian airforce and becomes a Squadron Leader. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen playing the role of Aayat, a Kashmiri girl. The plot of the film revolves around Harinder and Aayat who fall in love with each other. However, they have to wait for several years to be together due to communal riots and the India-Pakistan war. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Shayan Munshi and Aditi Sharma. The release of the film was delayed as the makers had to obtain an NOC from the Indian Air Force.

Shahid Kapoor's Trivia

Shahid Kapoor began as a back dancer in the film Taal and featured in a song with Aishwarya. He had to drape the actor in a white cloth for the song sequence.

Shahid was rejected more than 100 times until he bagged a role in the film Ishq Vishq.

Shahid gave up meat and turned into a vegan.

Shahid Kapoor is the step-nephew of Naseeruddin Shah as his stepmother Supriya Pathak is the sister of Shah's wife Ratna Pathak.

Shahid Kapoor's movies

Shahid made his debut as a lead actor in the film Ishq Vishk and played the role of Rajiv Mathur. Shahid Kapoor movies such as Chupke Chupke, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab were some major hits he gave in his career. The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh starring Kiara Advani. The film was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Shahid will next be seen in Jersey and will portray a cricketer in the film.

