Kiara Advani's Stylish Headgears Are Definitely Something To Add To Your Accessories

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is one of the stylish actors in Bollywood. Fans often compliment the actor for her fashion and style. Read more to know about her stylish headgears

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is on the road to success with her back to back hit films, first Kabir Singh and then Good Newwz. The actor has also inspired her fans with her sense of style and fashion. Fans have often complimented the actor on her flawless skin and beautiful looks. She is also often seen opting for stylish headgears. Let us take a look at times when Kiara Advani pulled off stylish headgears.

Times when Kiara Advani pulled off stylish headgears

She is wearing a yellow bralette and blue sunglasses. She also opted for a white colour hairband and nude make up to complete her look. Take a look at her Instagram image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara is wearing a beige colour jumpsuit with the same colour hat. The actor also wore black shades and nude make up to complete her look. Take a look at her stunning outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

The actor opted for a black tank top with the same colour hat. The actor applied nude makeup that complimented her overall look. Fans loved her look and commented heart emojis on the post. Take a look at her gorgeous outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani has opted for ash blonde highlights on her hair for a completely different look. She is wearing a black colour tank top with black colour boots. She is also wearing a skull cap to complete her attire. Take a look at her stunning outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 

 

Published:
