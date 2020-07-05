Did You Know Sunil Dutt Was Tongue-tied While Interviewing Nargis When He Was RJ?

Despite being considered as one of the fairy tale love stories in Bollywood, Sunil Dutt and Nargis had quite a rocky beginning. It has been reported that Nargis was an established actor when Sunil Dutt was setting his foot in the industry. Before making his Bollywood debut with the movie Railway Platform in 1955, Sunil Dutt was reportedly a radio jockey.

It has been reported that Sunil Dutt had a great command over Urdu language and hence he was popular amongst the Hindi speaking masses. He worked as an RJ for the oldest radio station in South Asia, Radio Ceylon. Not many people know that he was scheduled to interview actress Nargis while he was an RJ. Nargis was his favourite actor and her presence made him tongue-tied. The interview had to be cancelled because he could not say anything in front of her.

It has been reported that Sunil Dutt and Nargis met on the set of Do Bigha Zameen before working together. Sunil Dutt and Nargis eventually met again and fell in love on the sets of their film Mother India. It has been reported that there was a fire on the set and actor Sunil Dutt risked his life to save Nargis. He was reportedly burnt and was unwell after the incident; Nargis took care of him and eventually they fell in love.

It has been alleged that the couple would write letters to each other and address each other as ‘beloved’ in those letters. They used to allegedly communicate through telegrams. Sunil Dutt and Nargis kept their relationship a secret as their film Mother India had not released. Nargis was reportedly in a relationship with actor Raj Kapoor before she met Sunil Dutt. According to reports, Dutt was quite different from Raj Kapoor. Kapoor was allegedly flirtatious while Dutt was shy and calm.

It has been reported that Nargis broke up with Raj Kapoor after dating for nine years. Raj Kapoor was reportedly heartbroken after Nargis decided to marry Sunil Dutt. However, Sunil Dutt never let her past bother him. The couple got married in a secret ceremony in 1958 and threw a reception for closed ones only to celebrate their marriage.

Sanjay Dutt's family

Sunil Dutt and Nargis had three children after their marriage. They have a son, Sanjay Dutt, who is a well-known Bollywood actor. As well as two daughters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. After a few years of their marriage, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It has been alleged that Sunil Dutt even took her abroad to get her treated for cancer. However, she succumbed to the disease on May 3, 1981.

