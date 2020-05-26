Pooja Bhatt Remembers Sunil Dutt; Shares Rare Throwback Picture With Sanjay, Kumar Gaurav

Actor Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a rare throwback picture with actor Sunil Dutt and a few others. Pooja Bhatt has been sharing a few throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram account. The actor shared a sweet post with a black and white picture of Sunil Dutt.

In the photo, Pooja Bhatt’s father and her Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt are also captured. On the occasion of actor Sunil Dutt's death anniversary, Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the picture. Check out the throwback picture shared by Pooja Bhatt on her Instagram account.

Pooja Bhatt shares a throwback picture

In the picture, Sunil Dutt is seen standing in the middle surrounded by his son Sanjay Dutt on one side. On his other side is ace director Mahesh Bhatt along with Rajendra Kumar and his son Kumar Gaurav. Sunil Dutt smiles at the camera as he holds hands with Kumar Gaurav and his son Sanjay Dutt.

While posting the picture on her social media account, Pooja Bhatt mentioned that the actor Sunil Dutt was a father figure to all the men present in the picture. She also stated that the picture was taken while they were on the set of the film Naam which was released in 1986. She wrote, ‘In memory of Sunil Dutt Saab who fathered them all in every which way. #memorybank #onlocation #Naam #classicfilms #classicmen #solidgold’ [sic]

Naam 1986 was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and written by Salim Khan. The film revolves around Sanjay Dutt’s character Vicky, who finds himself in the middle of a criminal plot as he leaves his country for work. Along with Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Kumar Gaurav, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Singh, Nutan, and Poonam Dhillon amongst others.

On the work front

Pooja Bhatt will return to the big screen with the sequel of her 1991 film, Sadak. Sadak 2 will feature Pooja Bhatt opposite her Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2 will also star Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in pivotal roles. Sadak 2 will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who is making a comeback as a director after nearly two decades. This is the first time that Mahesh Bhatt will be directing both his daughters - Alia and Pooja Bhatt.

