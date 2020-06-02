When Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Empathised With Nargis' Attraction Towards Her Husband

Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor and Nargis were among the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The actors had such amazing chemistry that the talks of them being a couple off-screen too started doing the rounds. According to reports, the pair eventually fell in love and started dating as well. However, Raj Kapoor was married at the time to Krishna Kapoor.

A lot was written about Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Raj Kapoor’s son, late actor Rishi Kapoor, in his book, also wrote about his father’s relationship with the leading lady. In the book titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, Rishi Kapoor stated that he was very young when Raj Kapoor and Nargis had an affair. However, he said that he never thought anything was different at home. He was young and was hence unbothered about the affair, but nothing was missing at home due to Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ relationship.

In that very book, Rishi Kapoor also mentioned how his mother empathised with Nargis when she came to their house for Rishi Kapoor’s wedding. Rishi Kapoor mentioned that Nargis came to RK studios nearly 24 years after Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ affair ended. She came to RK studios for Rishi Kapoor’s wedding along with Sunil Dutt and was apparently pretty nervous.

Rishi Kapoor in the book recalled that looking at her hesitation, his mother Krishna Kapoor spoke to her. Krishna Kapoor took Nargis aside and told her Raj Kapoor was a very handsome and a romantic man. She further stated that she understands her attraction. Krishna Kapoor empathised with Nargis and even told her that she understands what she must be thinking. Krishna Kapoor told Nargis to not beat herself up over something that is in the past.

In the book, Rishi Kapoor has reportedly mentioned that Krishna Kapoor welcomes Nargis as a friend. Raj Kapoor’s wife reportedly told Nargis that she had come to her house on a happy occasion as that they are friends. Nargis married Sunil Dutt after they fell in love on the sets of Mother India. It has been reported that Nargis broke up with Raj Kapoor after dating for nine years. Raj Kapoor was reportedly heartbroken after Nargis decided to marry Sunil Dutt.

