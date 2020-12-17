Did You Know Suresh Oberoi Acted In A Japanese Film 'Pride' With The World War II Arc?

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi is celebrating his 74th birthday on December 17, 2020. On account of the actor's birthday, lesser-known facts about him are getting revealed. One of such facts concerning Suresh Oberoi's movies is about the one time he acted in a Japanese movie called Pride (Puraido: Unmei no Toki). Suresh Oberoi's Japanese movie was based on the second World War Arc and revolved around the attack on Pearl Harbour by Japan. Suresh Oberoi's role was of an Indian jurist who in real-life was deemed as a hero in Japan. Here is the story about the role played by the veteran actor.

Suresh Oberoi's character in Pride

Suresh Oberoi played the role of Justice, Dr Radhabinod Pal in the 1998 movie Puraido: Unmei no Toki. Following the events of the attack on the Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and 27 other Japanese government officials stood trial in front of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. Out of all the jurists seated for the trial, three were Asian jurists appointed by the Tribunal, and one of them was Indian jurist, Dr Radhabinod Pal, the character played by Suresh Oberoi. Radhabinod Pal was the single jurist in the entire trial who expressed dissent on charging all the Japanese officials guilty. While prosecutors agreed on taking extreme measures to ensure that a check would be put on the Japanese Military activities, Dr Radhabinod Pal submitted a judgment insisting that all the suspects were not guilty.

About the movie Pride

The storyline of Suresh Oberoi's Japanese movie revolves around the life of Hideki Tojo, the then Prime Minister of Japan. The name of the movie in Japanese reads Puraido: Unmei no Toki. The meaning of the movie title directly translates to "Pride: A Fateful Moment", as Puraido is the Japanese Katakana for Pride, Unmei stands for Destiny and Toki means Time. The movie talks about the struggles of the Prime Minister who gave the order for the attack on America's Pearl Harbour, following which Japan not only had to pay with the trial but the infamous disasters of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings as well. In the movie, it is shown how Hideki Tojo's wife is the only person who sees his struggles, and Dr Radhabinod is the only one who passed a judgment in his favour.

Justice Dr Radhabinod Pal was seen as a hero in Japan because of his unbiased judgment in the Prime Minister's favour. For playing his role, actor Suresh Oberoi was also recognized and looked up to by the Japanese audiences. Pride was the first foreign-language movie that the actor was ever a part of.

