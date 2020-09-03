Vivek Oberoi's Net Worth As The 'Inside Edge 2' Actor Rings In His 44th Birthday

Vivek Oberoi kick-started his career in 2002 with his debut in the film, Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. His acting chops in the film won many hearts and also bagged him two awards. Vivek has been a part of several movies in his career. In 2020, he ventured into production. Here's a look at Vivek Oberoi's net worth.

Vivek Oberoi's net worth

As per the report of Trustednetworth.com, Vivek Oberoi's net worth in 2020 is more than Rs. 104 crore ($14 million). Vivek Oberoi's income can be apprehended on the basis of his appearances in shows and films. Vivek Oberoi's Instagram gives a peek into his appearances at different events. Born to Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara Oberoi, the actor achieved his degree at a college in Mumbai.

Vivek Oberoi's movies

After Company, Vivek starred in films like Road and Dum. However, he rose to fame after his appearance in the movie, Saathiya, alongside Rani Mukerjee, hit the bullseye. The film was a success and the songs remain fresh in the hearts of fans, even today. After Saathiya, Vivek was roped in for the comedy-drama- Masti, which was again a hit. His notable work is in films like Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, Vivegam, among others.

He made his digital debut with his appearance in the web series, Inside Edge, alongside Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha. On February 21, 2020, Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram and shared that he got awarded for the show. He wrote, "Won the award brand vision summit 2020....for Inside Edge -2....its a great start of 2020 for me I guess..." Soon, fans congratulated him for the same.

Vivek Oberoi's business

In 2020, Vivek ventured into production. His upcoming production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, is produced under the banner of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora. The film marks the Bollywood debut of television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Sharing the first look poster, Vivek wrote, "And here's our mystery girl...glad to launch Palak Tiwari in and as Rosie. Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram."

As Vivek turns 44 on September 3, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans took to Twitter and shared stills from his movies and shows and penned sweet wishes for the actor. A user wrote, "Wishing dear Vivek Oberoi a versatile actor a very Happy Birthday."

