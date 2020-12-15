Goga Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: A Look At The Late Actor's Most Popular Films

Today marks the late actor Goga Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary and fans have taken to various social media platforms to remember him. Goga Kapoor acted in more than 120 Bollywood films and was often seen in many colourful supporting roles. One of his most notable roles was of Dinkar Rao in the 1990 film, Agneepath and his portrayal of Don in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was also very much loved by fans. So, on the occasion of Goga Kapoor's birth anniversary, here are some of his famous movies that he was a part of:

Goga Kapoor's films

Billoo Badshah

Biloo Badshah is a film that came out in 1989 and Goga Kapoor was cast as Ramchabile Tiwari in it. The film was directed by Sisir Misra and produced by Suresh S. It starred Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha, Neelam and Anita Raaj in the lead role and was a comedy film.

Anjaane Rishte

Anjaane Rishte is a film that came out in 1989 & fans saw Goga play the role of Lawyer Public Prosecutor in the film. This is one of the most famous Goga Kapoor's films. The film was directed by Diljit Singh and cast Shekhar Suman, Vasantsena, Alok Nath, Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad and Satyen Kappu in the lead roles. The film did quite well at the box-office.

Toofan

Toofan came out in 1989 & fans saw Goga play the role of Daku Shaitan Singh. The film directed by Ketan Desai and cast Amitabh Bachchan in a double role as a twin brother. The movie was very successful and soundtrack were composed by Anu Malik.

Ilaaka

Ilaaka came out in 1989 and Goga Kapoor was cast as Swami in the film. The film was directed by Aziz Sejawal and cast Raakhee, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Singh, Om Puri, Dalip Tahil & Amrish Puri in various roles. The film was a commercial success and collected Rs.4 Crore in India.

Agneepath

Agneepath came out in 1990 & fans saw Goga play the role of Dinkar Rao in the film. This is one of the most memorable Goga Kapoor's roles. The film was directed by Mukul Anand. It cast Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Chavan, Mithun Chakraborty as Krishnan Iyer M.A., Madhavi as Mary Mathew, Danny Denzongpa as Kancha Cheena (Underworld Kingpin) and Neelam as Siksha Chavan.

Thanedaar

Thanedaar came out in 1990 and Goga Kapoor was cast as Lawrence in the film. The film was produced by Sanjay Ray, Sudhir Roy under the Shiva Arts International banner and directed by Raj N. Sippy. It cast Jeetendra as Avinash Chandar, Jaya Prada as Sudha Chandar and Sanjay Dutt as Brijesh Chandar (Birju).

Muddat

Muddat came out in 1985 & fans saw Goga play the role of Public Prosecutor int he film. The film was directed by K. Bapaiahi and cast Mithun Chakraborty, Jayapradha, Padmini Kolhapure, Kader Khan, Ashok Saraf and Asrani in various roles. The film was a 'massive hit' in the box offices.

Allah Rakha

Allah Rakha came out in 1986 and Goga Kapoor was cast as Goga in the film. The film was directed by Ketan Desai and cast Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Meenakshi Seshadri, Shammi Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles. "Allah-Rakha" was Ketan Desai's directorial debut.

Jaan Ki Baazi

Jaan Ki Baazi released in 1986 and Goga played the role of Mahendra in the film. The film was directed by Ajay Kashyap and cast Sanjay Dutt, Anita Raj, Anuradha Patel and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. It was also remade in Telugu as Mr. Hero with Dr Rajasekhar.

Mazloom

Mazloom came out in 1986 and the actor was cast as Lawyer Public Prosceutor in the film. The film was directed by C.P. Dixit, starring Suresh Oberoi, Anita Raj and Mandakini in lead roles. Fans saw actors Suresh Oberoi as Vijay Singh, Anita Raj as Purnima Singh and Pinchoo Kapoor as Raj Bahadur Arjun Singh in the film.

