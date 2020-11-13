Did You Know Suriya Changed His Screen Name On Mani Ratnam's Recommendation?

South Indian actor Suriya has garnered a huge fanbase through his acting finesse and dashing looks. After marking his debut with Vasanth’s Tamil language comedy-thriller flick, Nerukku Ner, the 22-year-old star went on to impress everyone with his versatile roles in hits like Nandha, Singham, Ayan, Ghajini, and Khakka Khakka, to name a few. Moreover, his brother Karthik Sivakumar is also a known name in the Tamil industry. However, it is a rarely-known fact that Suriya is not his real name. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about how the actor changed it.

Fans love and adore Suriya for his work in the Tamil film industry. However, according to IMDb, Suriya is not his real but stage name. The star’s birth name is Saravanan Sivakumar, which he changed after he began working in movies. For the same, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam recommended the alteration for avoiding the clash of names with the star Saravanan. Moreover, he has named various characters in his films Suriya. The actor’s debut flick Nerukku Ner was a production of Mani Ratnam itself.

It is also a rarely-known fact that Suriya was the first choice of filmmaker Vasanth for the movie Aasai, which theatrically released in 1995. However, the actor reportedly turned down the role due to his his lack of interest in acting during that time. So, later on, the makers found Thala Ajith to play the lead role in the crime thriller flick. Moreover, Aasai emerged out to be commercially successful at the box office.

Additionally, before kick-starting his acting career, Suriya worked at a garment export factory for a few months. However, he reportedly did not reveal anyone about his family or him being Sivakumar’s son. He did not want to gain attention or get better treatment from his friends or colleagues. But the actor’s boss learned the truth himself.

Suriya's movies

On the work front, Suriya has been a part of Soorarai Pottru, which marked its release on November 11, 2020, after getting delayed many times due to the ongoing pandemic. It premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Now, the actor will have a cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan.

