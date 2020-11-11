Suriya Surprises Fans By Sending Their Signatures At Highest Altitude In A Space Balloon

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. Ahead of his movie’s release, Suriya surprised his fans by taking their signatures sky-high quite literally. Read ahead to know more about Suriya’s surprise.

Suriya surprises his fans by taking their signatures sky-high

Actor Suriya gave a huge surprise to his fans. He uploaded a video in which he is sending his fans’ signatures in the sky. For a change, Suriya’s fans sent him their autographs. All these signatures were attached to a sky balloon. Then a German crew flew the balloon at a very high altitude. In the video, Suriya is seen talking to the German crewmates. He also gave a countdown as the balloon rose in the sky.

In the video, Suriya also said that this is something that has never happened before. He also extensively thanked his fans and followers for showering all the love and admiration on his films. He also extended his thanks to the German crew members who made this possible. He also said that this is a very special thing that he could do for his fans. He also wished that all his fans may reach the greatest altitudes in life as well.

Surya’s new movie Soorarai Pottru is widely anticipated by his fans. The trailer of the movie made a lot of buzz on social media. Many Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Rana Duggubati took to their respective social media to appreciate the trailer as well.

The plot of Soorarai Pottru tells a farmer’s rags to riches story who makes India’s first low-cost airline. The main aim of the film is to inspire people to dream big and be passionate about one’s dreams. It is based on the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey which is an autobiography of Captain G.R. Gopinath. This movie also marks Paresh Rawal’s southern debut.

Suriya’s Twitter gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s professional life. He frequently shares his movie trailers on Twitter. Suriya’s Twiter is currently full of his upcoming move Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya’s movies have been widely loved by the audiences. Some of his notable works are Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Aaytha Ezhuthu and Vaaranam Aayiram. Suriya’s movies have also earned him many awards and accolades.

