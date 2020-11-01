Allu Arjun's Cameo Appearances In These Movies Will Surprise Fans

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun who will next appear on the big screen with his movie Pushpa has done a few cameo roles in his career. All these roles have made a mark in the audience's mind. Read on to see a list of Allu Arjun's cameos in Telugu movies.

Daddy as Gopi in 2001

Daddy was a 2001 released drama movie starring Chiranjeevi, Simran, Ashima Bhalla in the lead role. The movie was produced by Allu Aravind, who is Allu Arjun's father. The movie was produced under Geetha Arts banner while being directed by Suresh Krissna. The film was also dubbed into Hindu as Meri Izzat in 2008. Allu Arjun played the role of a former dance student named Gopi who suffered an accident.

Shankar Dada Zindabad in 2007

Shankar Dada Zindabad is a 2007 released comedy-drama movie, which is the remake of the Hindi film Lage Raho Munnabhai that released in 2006. The Telugu version of the movie saw Rajkumar Hirani as one of the screenwriters of the movie along with Paruchuri brothers. Hirani had directed the Munnai Bhai MBBS film earlier. the film was a sequel to the 2004 movie titled Shankar Dada MBBS. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and featured Chiranjeevi as Shankar Dada, Srikanth as A.T.M., along with Sayaji Shinde, Karishma Kotak, Sadha and Raja in pivotal roles. Allu Arjun played a small role as himself in the movie.

Yevadu as Satya in 2014

Yevadu is considered one of the best Allu Arjun movies, even though he had a cameo role in the film. Yevadu is a 2014 Telugu-language action thriller helmed and co-written by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie features Rama Charan, Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson, Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles.

Yevadu was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. In this film, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in a role opposite Allu Arjun. She dies in the early half of the film and Allu Arjun also is heavily injured. He gets a face transformation and is transformed into star Ram Charan who then takes revenge for Kajal Aggarwal’s death.

Allu Arjun's upcoming movie, Pushpa will mark Allu Arjun’s first pan-Indian project, which will be released in five languages. Reportedly based on red sandalwood smuggling, the upcoming film marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar. The action thriller film is written and directed by Sukumar which will star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu.

