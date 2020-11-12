'Soorarai Pottru' Review: Fans Hail Suriya And Aparna's Performance, Say 'Surya Is Back'

Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru (2016) fame. The Tamil movie has been receiving love of the audience on the internet. "The film #SooraraiPottru was equal parts moving & inspirational! Urvashi and Suriya acted their faces off! They’re truly exceptional actors & carried this film. So impressed with their nuanced and natural performances," !(sic) wrote a social media user. Here's how the audience is reacting to Suriya's new movie.

One of the best movie in 2020,inspired me, taught me, motivated me. Acting sooran @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru especially @Aparnabala2 killed the role and my fav character too. Words can't express the music, 2020 belongs to @gvprakash, music which will definetly touch the soul. pic.twitter.com/XBznw69KCz — Sathish (@apshathish) November 12, 2020

I usually refrain myself from Sharing SS ! But this character Sundari From #SooraraiPottru completely Stole my heart ! Hats off to @Sudhakongara_of ! Please keep having many more such Strong characters in your future films🥺🥺🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SomEsi0fjN — Pineapple-Pizza (@S_Eashwar) November 12, 2020

@Sudhakongara_of 's Soorarai Pottru really deserve a national film fare award 👏💯. The portrayal of G. R. Gopinath by @Suriya_offl was lively and class performance. Congratulations to the whole production team !!!#SooraraiPottru #SooraraiPottruOnPrime — Nareen Murugan (@nareen_murugan) November 12, 2020

Take a bow, @Suriya_offl sir ❤️🙌

Brilliantly adapted and executed by @Sudhakongara_of ❤️

And special mention to @ActorSatyaDev and the dubbing team 🔥

This movie will be remembered as one of @Suriya_offl 's greatest performances. #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa #SooraraiPottru #Suriya pic.twitter.com/4p3CkUHwdy — disastrouslysarcastic (@sreesaran007) November 12, 2020

This scene is of the great performances of Suriya to date.



THE ACTOR SURIYA IS TRULY BACK!



I wish the legacy amplifies from now on! 🔥🔥 @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru #SooraraiPottruOnPrime #SooraraiPottruReview #SooraraiPotru #SooraraiPottruDiwali pic.twitter.com/wTihMDzX2n — Kavi kaarlo (@iamkaviaarasan) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottru What a mass and class movie🔥🔥🔥repeated watch mode on😍 #Sudha mam as gv sir said is gonna go great heights in the industry and @Suriya_offl sir,anna a great comeback just the way we all expected 🔥🔥🔥we saw #maara instead of suriya there🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Meera (@M_ee_raa) November 12, 2020

Soorarai Pottru cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, among others in prominent roles. The Sudha Kongara-directorial narrates the tale of Maara aka Nedumaaran Rajangam who decides to develop a low-cost flight after a personal tragedy strikes him. The movie is based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder G R Gopinath.

Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime

Interestingly, Soorarai Pottru is one of the first big-budgeted Tamil movies to release on a streaming platform. Soorarai Pottru premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently and is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer has released in multiple languages.

