'Soorarai Pottru' Review: Fans Hail Suriya And Aparna's Performance, Say 'Surya Is Back'

Here's 'Soorarai Pottru' review, a film starring Suriya & Aparna. Fans hailed the lead cast's performance. Read to know how the netizens reacted to the film

soorarai pottru review

Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru (2016) fame. The Tamil movie has been receiving love of the audience on the internet. "The film #SooraraiPottru was equal parts moving & inspirational! Urvashi and Suriya acted their faces off! They’re truly exceptional actors & carried this film. So impressed with their nuanced and natural performances," !(sic) wrote a social media user. Here's how the audience is reacting to Suriya's new movie. 

Soorarai Pottru review by audience 

Soorarai Pottru cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, among others in prominent roles. The Sudha Kongara-directorial narrates the tale of Maara aka Nedumaaran Rajangam who decides to develop a low-cost flight after a personal tragedy strikes him. The movie is based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder G R Gopinath.

Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime 

Interestingly, Soorarai Pottru is one of the first big-budgeted Tamil movies to release on a streaming platform. Soorarai Pottru premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently and is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer has released in multiple languages. 

 

 

