Sushant Singh Rajput Practiced 100 ‘helicopter Shots’ Daily For 'MS Dhoni' Biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a deep void in the film industry. Fans are left mourning the loss of the actor's talent, hard work, and dedication which he used to showcase in his films. Recently, former Indian wicket-keeper, Kiran More revealed to a daily that the late actor used to practice 100 helicopter shots every day to master it for the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which also marks one of the most well-known batting shots of the ace cricketer.

Sushant Singh Rajput had suffered a ribcage injury

Kiran further added how Sushant had also suffered a hairline fracture in his ribcage along with fractured fingers and he had taken body blows bravely while learning how to bat or keep wicket like MS Dhoni. More further revealed that the Chhichhore actor had to take a 10-day break from the coaching due to his ribcage injury in the middle of the 9-month coaching prep in the year 2015 and 2016. The former chairman of the Indian Selection Committee also said that the late actor never showcased any 'annoyance' despite the tumultuous training session.

Kiran further spoke in the interview saying that he was appealed the most by the Kedarnath actor's daring attitude and that as an actor, he was gearing himself to play an ace cricketer like MS Dhoni. He also added how he was taken aback by Sushant's dedication. He also went on to say that he was surprised to see the late actor face fast bowlers as well as the bowling machine in a brave manner.

Sushant Singh Rajput was ready for challenges

Kiran said that his instant thought about Sushant was that this boy has daring and is ready to face challenges. He added how the late actor was not scared to be hit by a cricket bowl during his training sessions. Kiran went on to say that the Drive actor had a sharp sense of observation too. He added that he would go quite strict on Sushant sometimes but that would only make him practice harder in the evening for the next day's session.

Kiran also revealed to have complimented Sushant by saying that he is the 'second-best' person after MS Dhoni who does the best helicopter shot. He went on to say that the late actor mastered the helicopter shot in one-and-a-half months. More had lastly revealed that Sushant's dedication and hard work had made him both a friend as well as a fan of the late actor.

