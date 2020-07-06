Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Vow To Watch The Dil Bechara Trailer 'again And Again'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to get an OTT release. Sushant's fans have been trending the 'Dil Bechara Trailer' hashtag on Twitter ever since it was announced yesterday. Fans of the actor have been wishing to make the Sushant-Sanjana starrer film Dil Bechara's trailer to become the highest viewed trailer in Indian cinema's history on YouTube.

Fans trend #DilBecharaTrailer

Fans of Sushant have been hyping up the trailer for Dil Bechara on Twitter and have unanimously come together to shower the film and its trailer with a lot of love. They wish for the film's trailer to cross the 100 million views mark on YouTube within 24 hrs whilst also becoming the highest viewed trailer of Indian cinema, which has been held by the film Zero with 127 million views. While some fan wrote 'Listen guys we have to make #dilbechara trailer a blockbuster, most viewed trailer on YouTube within 24 hours Watch it again and again, I am sure our love for Sushant would find new in it every time I swear to view 100 times' some other avid Sushant fan wrote - 'Let's break all the record of any other movies trailer . Give a tribute to our hero by watching this trailer again and again.' Check out the reactions below -

Dil Bechara....... Super hero Sushant's movie trailer is going to release tomorrow....... Don't miss it guys.......Love you super hero Sushant foreverðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/ngvalyxIAq — Meenal Jain (@Meenu71027523) July 5, 2020

Zero is India Biggest Trailer with 127M+ Views , We Need Break This Record .#DilBechara Trailer Out Today Shortly ðŸ”¥

RT For The Maximum Reach To Know About The Fact .#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/bUFec3lO0g — Music Gaana ™ (@iMusicGaana) July 6, 2020

Dil Bechara will be Sushant's last film to release. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the popular young-adult novel The Fault in our Stars which was also officially made in Hollywood back in 2014. It will star Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sanjana Sanghi and will narrate the stories of a couple exploring life together while being survivors of a deadly illness.

The film was shot in locations like Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and Paris and will also feature actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The film was initially titled Kizie Aur Manny but was later titled to be Dil Bechara. Sushant's last film Dil Bechara will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020. The film will be available to watch on the platform for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

