Dil Bechara Trailer: Here Is The Meaning Of 'Seri', Sushant Singh Rajput's Special Word

The makers of Dil Bechara recently released the trailer for the film on Youtube and social media. Dil Bechara is the last film that Sushant Singh Rajput acted in before he took his own life. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Dil Bechara is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

The trailer for the film received unanimous praise from fans on social media. Many fans shared emotional reactions to the trailer and mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's death. One interesting part about the trailer was that the two lead characters decided to keep their own secret word, which was "Seri". Here is what "Seri" actually means.

What does "Seri" mean in Dil Bechara trailer

Also Read | Dil Bechara Trailer: Celebs React To Sushant's Upcoming Film, Say It Is "all Things Love"

Above is the Dil Bechara trailer that was recently shared online on Youtube. The trailer showcases how Sanjana Sanghi's character, Kizie, has lost all hope as she is battling cancer. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's character Manny suddenly shows up in her life and changes things up for the better.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Shooting Location: Where Was Sushant Singh Rajput's Latest Film Shot?

As the trailer goes on we learn more about Sushant Singh Rajput's character and how he also dealt with major health issues in the past. He soon forms a romantic bond with Sanjana Sanghi's character, Kizzie, and the two start spending their time together. At one point in the trailer, Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) tells Kizzie that love makes everything okay. He then uses the word "Seri", which confuses Kizie.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Trailer: From '2:43 Mins Of Goosebumps' To 'heartbreaking', Fans Miss Sushant

Seri Meaning:

Kizie then asks Manny what the word "Seri" actually means. Sushant Singh Rajput's character reveals that "Seri" is actually a Tamil word that means 'okay'. Sanjana Sanghi's character then decides to make "Seri" their 'secret word', a word that will help them remember that everything will be okay in life.

Dil Bechara's release was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The movie is directed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie also stars Milind Gunaji and Javed Jaffrey in prominent supporting roles.

Also Read | Varun Sharma Reacts After Former Manager Disha's Family Statement On Conspiracy Theories

[Promo from Sanjana Sanghi Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.