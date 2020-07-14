Glimpses Of Sushant Singh Rajput Playing At Smaaash Will Make His Fans Miss Him; See Pics

It has been almost a month now since Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise. Recently, paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared Sushant Singh Rajput's old pictures. Here the late actor was spotted playing at Smaaash, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Check out the pictures below.

In this Instagram post, the paparazzi shared a collage of Sushant Singh Rajput's photos. Here, the Dil Bechara actor can be seen wearing a casual white tee and black shorts, sported with chic sliders and a black cap. Paparazzi captured him while getting out of Smaaash, likely after his game. There is another picture in the collage, where Sushant Singh Rajput is spotted playing cricket.

The IG post was captioned as, "To pap someone is also a lot of waste of time like I had come to know that #SushantSingRajput used to play at Smaash in LowerParel. He used to go there during night time but I was not sure on which days so we randomly tried our luck and one day we got lucky. We got some blurry shots of him from a little gate while he was playing. He loved there, it was his happy zone and he gave us a sweet smile as he got in his car ðŸ‘â¤ #viralbhayani @viralbhayani"

Fans have also reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback photos. One of his fans commented, "Tell me what sports ,games he didn't play n don't know how to play ðŸ¤·...... Damn multi-talented ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ". And most of them were all hearts for the late actor. Take a look at netizens' reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput's photos.

Image Source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara will soon be released on the OTT platform. It is a love story drama based on Hollywood classic The Fault in Our Stars, which is originally based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara follows the story of two cancer patients who fall in love with each other at a cancer support group. While the original Hollywood film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the Bollywood version features Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

