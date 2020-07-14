Sanjana Sanghi Says 'some Wounds Don't Heal', Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram account and paid tribute to him. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, exactly a month back from today. On the occasion of the one-month death anniversary of the late actor, Sanjana took to her Instagram and penned down an emotional note. Check out the emotional post shared on Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram.

Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

In the post, Sanjana Sanghi wrote about fulfilling the dreams that she and Sushant Singh Rajput had promised to fulfil together. She mentioned that despite being told that time heals all wounds, there are some wounds which do not heal. In the post, she reminisced the bond they shared and that she missed him.

(Image Credits: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram)

In the post, she wrote, “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.” [sic] Sanjana Sanghi further added, “But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.” [sic]

She concluded the post by writing, “I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. #sushantSinghRajput #Thinkingofyou.” [sic] She had shared a series of pictures with the same post a few days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, last month. On June 21, 2020, Sanjana Sanghi shared two pictures with the actor and wrote the same caption for the post.

Earlier this month, Sanjana Sanghi had shared another post saying that she missed her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In the post, she wrote that she misses laughing at Sushant’s bad jokes. She also mentioned in the sweet post that she wants to have eating competitions with him one more time. Sanjana revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput would break into a dance in the middle of a tough scene. She also stated that they argued over Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books.

