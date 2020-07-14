Sushant Singh's Fan Appeals To Aaditya Thackeray To Rename Bandra Street After Him

A month has passed since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and to honour his memory, a fan and family friend of Sushant has appealed to authorities to rename the actor’s apartment street in Mumbai after him. According to a report, the actor's fan and family friend, Nilotpal Mrinal contacted Aaditya Thackeray and BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to rename the Bandra Street where Sushant lived after him.

According to the report, he appealed to Aaditya Thackeray and to the BMC chief who further guided him to the H(West) municipal ward officials under whose jurisdiction the area falls. The report claimed that Mrinal urged that it should be named after him if not a lane, then a roundabout or garden. During an interview with a news portal, Mrinal said that the municipal authorities are currently battling the pandemic.

He also said that they have assured him saying they will look into the matter at the earliest. Mrinal further said that the actor’s loss is still being mourned and it is only apt that the street where he resided be named after him. He also mentioned that the late actor had a dream of becoming a movie star in Mumbai and therefore he wanted the street to be renamed after him.

Just a few days ago in Purnea, Bihar, the home town of Sushant, a street and a roundabout was renamed after him to honour his memory. The people of Purnea, the home district of Sushant, had requested that a road and chowk be renamed in memory of the actor. The municipal corporation has now changed the street name to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. The newly renamed road and chowk was inaugurated by Purnea mayor Savita Devi.

Also read | Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Will Never Get Calls From Him Anymore

The actor’s fans have been paying tribute as today marks one month of his passing away. They have been sharing several videos, pictures, throwbacks of him along with heartfelt notes. It is reported that the Mumbai Police are still investigating his death and that a number of people, including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi and more have been recorded.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Sushant Singh Rajput; Pens Emotional Note One Month On

About his last film

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The movie will be available for everyone to watch, which includes subscribers and non-subscribers. The film also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role. Take a look at the poster.

Also read | Sushant Singh Said Yes To 'Dil Bechara' Without Reading The Script, Says Mukesh Chhabra

Also read | Shekhar Suman Calls Out 'Film Parivar' For Staying Quiet On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.