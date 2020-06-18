Rumi Jafry Denies Knowing Anything About Sushant Singh Rajput's Breakup With Rhea

Filmmaker Rumi Jafry recently spoke about a project that he had been planning to do with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. He revealed how he had just spoken to him about the film and the developments in the first week of June and also stated that he had not heard anything about a breakup from them. He said that Sushant Singh Rajput was excited about the project and had been encouraging him to start the workshops and rehearsals related to the romantic comedy film as soon as possible.

Rumi Jafry talks about the project that Sushant and Rhea were a part of

Rumi Jafry recently spoke to a leading daily about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty starrer romantic comedy that he had been working on. He told the leading daily that he or Rhea did not mention anything about a breakup or trouble in their relationship. He had spoken to the duo on call and Rhea was the one to connect his call with Sushant Singh Rajput. He also revealed that he had spoken to Sushant through a text message on June 12, and he was very excited about the projected and waited for the lockdown to get lifted. When asked about their marriage plans for November, Rumi Jafry also said that he did not know anything about the marriage part. He got to know about such a possibility through media reports.

Rumi Jafry had previously revealed that the romantic comedy film was intended towards exploring Sushant Singh Rajput’s dance skills. He was a fantastic dancer and Rumi Jafry’s film would have showcased him in a different light. Sushant Singh Rajput loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that is why the director had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda style moves planned for their muhurat. He also revealed that the film was supposed to be shot in three different places, which were Mumbai, Punjab, and London. The shooting of the film was to begin post lockdown and expected to be done within six months. Rumi Jafry also said that the schedule was fixed to finish by November this year.

