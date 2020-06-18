Mukesh Chhabra's Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput, Ali Fazal Thanks Fans & More

Today, on June 18, 2020, Mukesh Chhabra recorded his statement over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal thanked his fans for their heartfelt support after his mother's death. Here are some of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Mukesh Chhabra Records Statement Over Sushant's Death, Says 'no Rivalry Between Them'

Mukesh Chhabra recently gave his statement over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe, Mukesh Chhabra claimed that he had no professional rivalry with Sushant Singh Rajput. Further, the director called Sushant Singh a great actor. However, Mukesh Chhabra did not discuss the claims that stated that Sushant Singh Rajput lost a few films in the last six months.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Swastika Mukherjee Reacts With 'disgust' At 'Fake RIPs'

Taking to Facebook, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika Mukherjee stated that she was never going to recover from her disgust of people posting fake RIPs on social media. She was enraged by how social media was reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. She also shared a picture of a "happy" Sushant Singh and claimed that she would always remember him as he is in the image.

Raveena Tandon Reveals What Makes Her Happy The Most; See Pics

Raveena Tandon recently revealed the thins that made her happy during her stay at home. According to the author/writer, the thing that made her most happy was her pet cat. She even shared several images with her cat sitting beside her.

Ali Fazal Thanks His Fans For The 'overwhelming Outpour Of Love' After His Mother's Demise

Thank you Everyone for this overwhelming outpour of love and support. Main dheere dheere sabko msg back karoonga. Just, abhi past tense ki aadat daal loon. Thank you again. This year needs only more of this love. Sabke liye. Duaaein. ðŸ¤¡ðŸ¤¡ — Ali Fazal M / Ù…ÛŒØ± Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ ÙØ¶Ù„ / à¤…à¤²à¥€ (@alifazal9) June 18, 2020

Ali Fazal's mother recently passed away on June 17, 2020. After Ali Fazal's mother passed, hundreds of fans took to social media to share their condolences. Ali Fazal recently took to social media to thank his fans for their overwhelming love and support.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quote From His Book Trends As Fans Demand #JusticeForSushant

After Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life, thousands of fans took to social media to blame his death on Bollywood's nepotism. Soon, #JusticeForSushant was trending all over social media. Fans are now sharing an excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana’s book, where he pointed out how Karan Johar only gave work to Bollywood star kids.

