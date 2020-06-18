Sushant Singh's death: Mumbai Police directs top production house to submit contract copy

The Mumbai Police’s investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is currently underway. Apart from the probe into his cause of death, the force is also looking into allegations over the late actor allegedly being ousted from multiple films. As a part of the investigation, the Mumbai Police has asked Yash Raj Films to submit a copy of their contract signed with Sushant, ANI reported.

After Sushant had shot to fame with his debut Kai Po Che in 2012, Yash Raj Films had reportdly signed Sushant for a three-film contract. He featured in the movie Shuddh Desi Romance, which was a moderate success in 2013. He then featured in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2015, which was critically acclaimed, though it didn’t do wonders at the box office.

Yash Raj Films had then reportedly offered Sushant Aurangzeb, which he rejected, as revealed by Vikas Gupta’s recent post. Shekhar Kapur’s Paani was also set to be produced by YRF, before the banner reportedly pulled out of it and it got shelved. Reports on big banners allegedly 'boycotting' Sushant and him being removed from seven films in six months, as Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed, have made netizens furious, and made them lash out at stars from film families.

The Mumbai Police also recorded statements of his business manager Shruti Modi and PR Radhika Nihalani, the report claimed. Shruti Modi stated that Sushant was involved with projects like a virtual reality gaming venture, a social service organisation named Nation India for world, a collaboration with students on environment and nature, a project named Dream 150 and another social project named Geniuses and Drop Outs.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty visited the Bandra police station in Mumbai to record her statement. Earlier, his friend and the director of his last film, Mukesh Chhabra also recorded his statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report, after he was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. His last rites were held the next day. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga.

