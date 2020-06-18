Unseen Photo Of The Day: Baby Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bright-eyed Look Will Move You

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire country in a great state of shock. Ever since his demise, many Bollywood celebs and netizens are using social media to spread awareness about depression and mental health. Amidst this, a childhood picture of the Kedarnath actor has surfaced on the internet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s childhood picture:

The picture that is doing rounds on social media sees baby Sushant Singh Rajput donning a striped ensemble. His shirt is paired with matching shorts. The actor can be seen wearing excessive Kajal in the photo. Sushant Singh Rajput’s hair appears to be tied in a pony.

Adorable Sushant has his hand placed on his waist as he strikes a pose for the picture. Reminiscing about the iconic characters played by Sushant Singh Rajput, fans have dropped sweet comments on the post. While some called him cute, others have dropped smiling emoticons on the picture. Have a look at how fans are reacting on the picture here:

In a tragic turn of events, actor Sushant Singh Rajput hung himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The body of the 34-year-old was cremated after police conducted post-mortem yesterday on June 17 in the presence of his family members. The police investigation is underway; media reports of Sushant Singh Rajput battling with depression have come forward as reportedly it is claimed that he was undergoing medical treatment for the same. Along with this recent media reports also suggests that seven films of Sushant Singh Rajput were shelved in the recent past. The Asthi Visarjan ritual of the actor took place today.

Highlights of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence after essaying the role of Manav in Zee TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013’s buddy drama movie Kai Po Che for which he was highly-acclaimed. After that Sushant Singh starred in several hit movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and PK. His sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was majorly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. After that, the actor went on to star in commercially successful movies like Kedarnath and Chhichhore. After his death, his family is survived by his father and sisters.

