Athiya Shetty's Inspiartional Quotes Collection Will Teach You About Life And Beauty

Fashion designer, interior designer, architect and chef were just some career options that Athiya Shetty dabbled in before making her acting debut in the Bollywood film industry. It has been five years and four movies for the young performer since her first film Hero. Athiya, who is the daughter of Suniel Shetty, is blessed with abundant patience, confidence, positive vibes which the actor frequently shares with her fans using her social media platforms. Take a look at it here:

Athiya Shetty’s inspirational quotes collection:

Survive Life

This quote shared by Athiya explains how one can’t shine in the light without battling their inner demons. It addresses that one must endure pain and survive life to follow their dreams. Take a look at it here:

You Matter

Love Wins

Flawed

Perfect

This post shared by the actor essays that everyone is a work in progress and nobody’s perfect. It spreads the message that one must not allow their fear of falling to stop them jumping & taking a leap of faith. Check out the post here:

Authenticity

Here, Athiya tried to remind her fans about authenticity. She encouraged her fans to be themselves and be comfortable in their own skin. The quote showcases how media has corrupted the concept of beauty on a large scale. Take a look at it here:

Strengthen oneself

Sharing Mark Groves quotes, here, Athiya has asked her followers to fuel their soul with energy. The quote portrays that change takes times. One must try to be very patient. Check it out here:

A few other inspirational quotes shared by Athiya Shetty:

What is next in store for Athiya Shetty?

Athiya was last seen on the silver screen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2019 comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor. Directed by debutant Debamitra, the movie was bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studious. The plot of the movie follows the life a 36-year-old, Pushpinder Tyagi, who worked abroad in Dubai but has returned back home in Bhopal to find a wife for himself. In the process, he meets his neighbour Anita who wants to marry someone settled abroad. Athiya will next reportedly appear in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic namely Hope Solo essaying the lead role.

