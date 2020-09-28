Did You Know That Munmun Dutta Aka Babita Ji From TMKOC Played A Brief Role In 'Holiday'?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is popular in almost every Indian household for essaying the role of Babita ji. Apart from being a part of the longest-running shows, Munmun, in the initial days of her career, featured in several television commercials. But do you know Munmun Dutta appeared in movies as well? She starred in one of the movies directed b Pooja Bhatt alongside Dino Morea.

All about Munmun Dutta’s 'Holiday' film

Back in 2006, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star appeared in a romantic movie featuring Dino Morea and Kashmira Shah. The film was the remake of the 1987 American movie Dirty Dancing, and also saw Gulshan Grover and Onjolee Nair in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a wealthy but shy girl, Muskaan who visits Goa with her family for a vacation.

ALSO READ| Taarak Mehta Star Munmun Dutta Lauds 'brave & Bold' Kangana Ranaut On Interview With Arnab

During her trip, Muskaan meets Dino (Played by Dino Morea), who is a dance performer at the resort namely Holiday in Goa. Things take a cruel turn when Dino’s dance partner, Alysha is betrayed by her love who impregnates her and vanishes. At such a perilous situation, Muskaan comes to her aid and replaces her in Dino’s choreography. When Dino begins to train her, love blossoms between the two. However, the problem arises when Muskaan father doesn’t approve of their relations and thinks that Dino is the man who betrayed Alysha.

ALSO READ| Munmun Dutta Reminisces About Childhood, Reveals Her Hidden Singing Talent; See Post

Munmun Dutta’s role in 'Holiday'

Munmun plays a brief role as Shuli, who is Muskaan’s friend. Even Shuli is celebrating her time in Goa, however, her character isn’t a noble one. Shuli is an arrogant young lady, who always despises everyone and belittles them. Along with it, her temper is vulnerable as her nature.

ALSO READ| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Munmun Dutta Refutes Being Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Original movie Dirty Dancing

Holiday was adapted by the plot of the American romantic-drama dance movie Dirty Dancing. Directed by Emile Ardolino, the film was written by Eleanor Bergstein and bankrolled by Linda Gottlieb. Featuring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the lead role, the premise of the movie articulates the life of Frances “Baby” Houseman, a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor namely Johnny castle at a holiday resort.

ALSO READ| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Munmun Dutta Plays Devil In Boomerang Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.