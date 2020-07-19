Taarak Mehta Star Munmun Dutta Lauds 'brave & Bold' Kangana Ranaut On Interview With Arnab

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta applauded Kangana Ranaut for her 'brave and bold' take against the ongoing nepotism practices in the Bollywood film industry. Ranaut, who has been vocal about the nefarious practices in Bollywood for some time now, made shocking revelations about how she dealt with the 'powerful people' and also why she has raised her voice on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death which she terms as 'murder' on account of her belief that there was 'abetment' to his suicide.

During the interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Ranaut lashed out at many of Bollywood's bigwigs and held them accountable for allegedly causing mental distress to Rajput. The actor further called the ongoing investigation of Sushant's suicide by Mumbai Police as 'a complete sham' as she claimed that the Police are not summoning the 'real powerful people' of Bollywood.

READ | Simi Garewal lauds Kangana; reveals a powerful Bollywood person tried to destroy her too

READ | Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, argues 'Taapsee & Swara's existence is proof of nepotism'

Simi Garewal breaks silence

Veteran Simi Garewal also praised Kangana Ranaut for taking the lead in the fight against Nepotism. Garewal also broke silence over her experience with nepotism and revealed that she was a victim of Bollywood's alleged 'mafia hangover'. The actor said 'a powerful person viciously tried to destroy her career and she stayed silent about it'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide alone - rather that he was driven to it because of a boycott by key Bollywood cliques. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again. A probe into his death is ongoing, as Kangana mentioned.

READ | Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

READ | Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, argues 'Taapsee & Swara's existence is proof of nepotism'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.