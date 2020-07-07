Munmun Dutta Reminisces About Childhood, Reveals Her Hidden Singing Talent; See Post

Munmun Dutta who is well-known for essaying the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was recently reminiscing about her childhood memories. Taking to Instagram, not only she shared her adorable childhood picture but she also unleashed her hidden childhood talent. The adorable post has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Munmun Dutta’s throwback picture:

The post shared by Munmun Dutta shows a couple of pictures from her childhood. The first snap sees her playing the harmonium. Munmun adds that the picture was taken on one of her birthdays. The second photo sees her singing during a Saraswati Pooja in a local school function. Running down the memory lane, she recalled how she would perform at school and local events. Munmun added that she also did a few gigs as a child singer for Kolkata’s Doordarshan and Akashvani before moving out of her hometown for further studies and pursuing her career. In the adorable post, she can be seen wearing multi-coloured ensembles.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans of the actor flooded her post with praises and appreciatory messages. While some called her “amazing”, others couldn’t believe it was her. Most of her fans were surprised to discover the hidden talent of the actor. Have a look at how fans are reacting to Munmun Dutta’s post:

In other news, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about resuming the shoot amid the pandemic. In an interview with a news portal, Asit asserted that the makers of Sab TV are in no hurry to get back to the sets. He added that there is no race going on to see who will resume shooting first or who will air fresh episodes first.

Commenting about the same, Asit said that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has to ensure that proper precautionary measures are taken and everyone is safe. The team is having discussions about the same via video calls. He said if they resume to work and the guidelines changes again, the impact may turn out to be severe.

