Do You Know Of The Close Connection Between Aamir Khan And Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved and talented actors of the Hindi film industry. He has worked in a wide range of films over the years, making a special place for himself in the industry while also acquiring the tag of a ‘perfectionist’. Not many people are aware of the close connection that he shares with the Indian independence movement between 1857 and 1947. The actor is related to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and also former president, Dr Zakir Hussain.

Aamir Khan’s connection with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Aamir Khan’s strong connections with renowned personalities are not known to many people in the country. The actor is the great grand-nephew of Muslim scholar and senior political leader, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The great personality had a huge role to play in the freedom struggle movement that happened between 1857 and 1947 and also became the first minister for education in independent India. The actor is also reportedly related to former president of India, Dr Zakir Hussain. Aamir Khan is also the second cousin of former Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, Dr Najma Heptullah. There have also been reports about his roots being traced back to western Herat province of Afghanistan, similar to that of late actor Madhubala.

Aamir Khan also has deep roots in the Indian film industry as his family has always been active in curating the craft over the years. His father, Tahir Hussain, was a film producer while his late uncle, Nasir Hussain, was a producer as well as a director. Actor Raj Zutshi, who is the stepfather of actor Imran Khan, is the ex-brother-in-law of actor Aamir Khan.

Previously, actor Aamir Khan had expressed his wish to make a film on the life of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He had said at an inauguration event in the year 2014 that someday he hoped to use his capabilities to make a film on the Muslim scholar and nationalist. He had also added that it was his dream to bring his life to a larger populace of India through the art form.

