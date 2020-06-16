Aamir Khan Or Saif Ali Khan: Whose Chemistry With Kajol Was Loved More By Fans?

Romance is undoubtedly one of the popular genres in Bollywood which flocks millions of moviegoers to the theatres. Filmmakers and actors try to bring out their best when it comes to romance. Over the years, actors like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol have been lauded across the country for portraying electrifying chemistry onscreen. Both Aamir and Saif have shared screen space with the versatile diva Kajol. Have a look at whose chemistry was much loved by the fans and how they reviewed their movies.

Aamir Khan & Kajol

Aamir Khan and Kajol first collaborated together in Indra Kumar’s 1997 romantic-comedy film Ishq. Both of them were paired opposite different actors in the film. While Aamir Khan was seen romancing Juhi Chawla, Kajol was cast opposite Ajay Devgn. Ishq went on to become of the highest-grossing movies of the year and was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Nine years later in 2006 Aamir Khan and Kajol were seen together in the romantic-thriller Fanaa. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, the movie revolved around the life of a visually impaired girl Zooni who meets a tourist guide Rehan Khan during her trip to Delhi and falls in love with him. Soon after Zooni’s vision comes back Rehan elopes leaving no trace of him. Years later they reunite only for her to discover that he is a terrorist. The on-screen chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kajol was highly appraised by fans. The songs along with the movie became a massive hit at the box office.

Saif Ali Khan & Kajol

Saif Ali Khan and Kajol first collaborated with each other in Yash Chopra’s romantic movie Yeh Dillagi back in 1994. The movie follows the life of two brothers who fall in love with their driver’s daughter. The love triangle between Saif, Akshay and Kajol successfully impressed the audiences and became one of the massive hits of the years.

After Yeh Dillagi, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol were seen in 1996’s Bambai Ka Babu. However, in the movie, the duo didn’t share a romantic bond with each other. Kajol was paired opposite Atul Agnihotri in the film. Later, the duo was seen together in Ranbir Pushp’s 1997 romantic movie Hameshaa. Starring Aditya Pancholi, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, the plot of the movie followed a love triangle between the trio based on reincarnation. The chemistry between Saif and Kajol was much loved by audiences. After Hameshaa, almost 20 years later, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan collaborated together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, however, they weren’t romantic partners.

