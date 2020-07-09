Did You Know These Akshay Kumar Films Featured Acclaimed South Film Actors? See List

Akshay Kumar is a well known Hindi film actor with over 130 films to his filmography. The actor, however, hasn't worked much in the South Indian film industry except for the movies Ashaant (Vishnu Vijaya in Kannada) and 2.0 (dubbed in Tamil and Hindi). Even though Akshay hasn't starred in many South Indian language movies, he has surely acted along with many acclaimed actors from the South including actors like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, and Shruti Hassan, to name a few.

Akshay Kumar films with South actors:

'Atrangi Re' with Dhanush

Filmmaker Anand L Rai teamed up with a talented star cast of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for a film titled Atrangi Re which is scheduled to be released next year. The team of Atrangi Re comprises of National Award-winning people including director Anand L Rai. He is himself a three-time National Award-winning director and actor Dhanush who has won awards for films like Adukalam, Kakka Muttai and Visaranai. Actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nimrat Kaur will also be seen in the film in supporting roles. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan will be seen as the love interest for both Akshay Kumar & Dhanush in the film.

'2.0' - Rajinikanth

Akshay Kumar appeared as the villain with a good cause in the Tamil movie 2.0. He played the character of a sensitive scientist known as Pakshi Rajan. The movie 2.0 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's movie Robot which released in 2010. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.

'Mission Mangal' with Nithya Menon

Indian Cinema ventured into a space drama with R. Balki’s Mission Mangal for the very first time in 2019. The plot of the film is based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making it the least expensive mission to Mars. Mission Mangal included the star cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi, and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on India's 2013 Mission to Mars.

'Khatta Meetha' with Trisha

The 2010 movie Khatta Meetha starred Akshay Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the leads for this satirical comedy-drama movie. The movie is helmed by Priyadarshan and also stars the Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in the supporting roles. The film Khatta Meetha was a remake of Priyadarshan's previous Malayalam film titled Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), written by Sreenivasan.

