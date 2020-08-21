Did You Know Tiger Shroff Was Actually Known By A Different Name Initially?

Tiger Shroff is one of the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry at the moment. He started his career in the film industry with a lead role in 2014 action-drama, Heropanti. A fact that not many people know about the actor is that Tiger Shroff's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. His father Jackie Shroff later changed the name to Tiger due to his childhood habit.

Tiger Shroff’s real name

Tiger Shroff has lately been leaving a mark on Bollywood with his effortless martial arts moves and dancing skills. However, a lesser-known fact about Tiger Shroff is that his name was initially Jai Hemant Shroff but was later changed by his father and veteran actor, Jackie Shroff. In many media interactions, Tiger and Jackie have been vocal about how Tiger got the name. When Tiger was a young boy, he had the habit of biting people that he knew, which is why his name was changed to Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and renowned film producer, Ayesha Shroff. He was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3 which did not do quite well at the box office. He has worked in over eight films, most of which fall in the action genre. He made his debut with Heropanti and instantly grabbed attention for his flawless dancing skills and martial art techniques. Tiger Shroff is considered one of the most talented actors for action films alongside Vidyut Jamwal and Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming films

Tiger Shroff is all set to be seen in the second instalment of the film Heropanti which is expected to hit theatres in the year 2021. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and stars actors like Kriti Sanon and Vaibhav Chaudhary, amongst others. The poster of Heropanti 2 was also released recently and created quite some anticipation amongst fans.

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in another action film Rambo which was scheduled to release this year but had to be pushed due to the pandemic. The film is being written and directed by Siddharth Anand and is expected to do well with the audience.

