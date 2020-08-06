Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff And Other Actors Who Broke Records In First Half Of 2020

There were several Bollywood movies released in the first half of 2020. From Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 to Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman, many of these movies also set various records at the box office. While some broke records to become the highest Hindi film earner, some became successful small budget films. Read to know about four such actors who set records in the 1st half of 2020.

Bollywood actors & movies which broke records in the first half of 2020

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn starred in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The periodic drama film was based on the life of a Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The film received positive reviews from the critics for the action sequence, cinematography and the actors’ performances in the film. The film made an estimated gross collection of ₹367 crores and became the 9th highest-grossing film of 2020. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also emerged as the Highest grosser Hindi of 2020, setting a new record at the box office.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released on an OTT platform. Starring alongside actor Sanjana Sanghi and Sahil Vaid, the film went on to clock up a rating of 10.0 on IMDB. The film was a remake of a Hollywood film, adapted from a novel written by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars. The film released on Disney + Hotstar and was made available to everyone. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara broke the records to be the highest rated Indian film on IMDB.

Baaghi 3's box office records

The third film from the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 starred Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. The action film crossed the 100 crore mark and made an est gross collection of ₹137 crores. The film Baaghi 3 broke box office records as it made a collection of ₹108 crores on the 6th day.

Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan starred in the film Jawaani Jaaneman along with actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. The latter made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman, starring as Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The film received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and went on to become Saif Ali Khan's most successful films made on a small budget.

