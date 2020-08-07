This Day That Year: Tiger Shroff Revealed The Unreleased Poster Of 'Baaghi 2'

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Tiger Shroff revealing the unreleased poster of Baaghi 2 to Twinkle Khanna announcing her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Tiger Shroff reveals the unreleased poster of Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff revealed the unreleased poster of Baaghi 2 months after its release in 2018. He took to social media and shared the unseen photo through his official Instagram handle. The picture features Tiger Shroff alongside female lead Disha Patani. The duo is visible in a rugged outfit in the backdrop of a forest. As the helicopter is chasing them, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are fleeing the place.

In the caption accompanying his post, the actor wrote, "Here’s an unreleased poster from Baaghi 2 @dishapatani @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @rajeev_chudasama #sajidnadiadwala #gratitude #rebelsforlove #baaghi2 #posterbymarchingants". He also tagged Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan, and Disha Patani, among others. Check out Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

Source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Twinkle Khanna announces her third book

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna announced the release date of her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She shared the news through her official Twitter handle. In the post, Twinkle Khanna unveiled that her book would come out in early September. She also informed people that they could pre-order from online delivery sites. Her husband Akshay Kumar also shared a tweet supporting Khanna. In the caption alongside the photo of her book, she wrote, “Out in early September and I am going to be crossing my fingers and toes for the next few months :) Pre-order Pyjamas Are Forgiving at Amazon”. Check out the post:

Source: Twinkle Khanna's Twitter

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates 9 years of Aisha

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a social media post on this day as her movie Aisha completed nine years of its release. She took to Instagram and posted a video via her official handle. Sonam captioned it by writing, “Aisha was less a role for me and more like a best friend. This movie is close to my heart as are the people associated with it. Be it goofing around on sets, shooting at different locations, or just playing our parts, it was a crazy adventure. Happy 9 years Aisha”. Check out a still from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's video:

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Also read: Khloe Kardashian Gives Sneak Peek Of Kylie Jenner's Pink Private Jet Worth $50 Million

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Vidya Balan expresses her excitement to play Shakuntala Devi

During the promotions of Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan spoke about her new projects, which included Shakuntala Devi. The actor expressed her excitement to play the prodigy’s character in the biopic movie. The Bollywood star also revealed that she was nervous about not getting enough time to prepare. However, Balan reportedly said that she could identify with Shakuntala Devi’s 'sense of humour'.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.