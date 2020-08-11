Tiger Shroff Left Teary Eyed After Last Night's Cake Affected His 'Monkey Bizz 5.7', Watch

Tiger Shroff is known for his stunts, videos of which he often posts on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared another video of his 'Monkey bizz'. However, he writes that he could have performed better had not it been for the cake last night. Here's what this is about.

Tiger Shroff blames last night's cake for affecting his stunt performance

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video on Instagram where he was up and about performing another stunt. He jumped and also did a side flip. However, it seems Tiger is not satisfied with his efforts. In the caption, he blamed the cake for his apparently lacklustre performance, "Monkey bizz...5.7 ft cleared, could go higher if it wasn't for all that cake last night🥺".

Also Read: This Day That Year: Tiger Shroff Revealed The Unreleased Poster Of 'Baaghi 2'

Tiger Shroff is one of the top action heroes in Bollywood who is known for doing most of his stunts by himself. The actor often posts videos of performing and practising his stunts on Instagram. Take a look:

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff And Other Actors Who Broke Records In First Half Of 2020

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Appeals For A COVID-19 Recovered Patient With A+ Plasma For A Friend; See

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Latest Uncaptioned Photo Makes Fan Say 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai'

The actor also posted a few BTS videos of his action sequences from Baaghi. The makers of Baaghi 3 also posted a BTS video from the sets of the movie showing how Tiger performed his own stunts. Take a look:

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Intense Photo Has Fans Wishing Him 'Happy Tiger's Day', See Pic

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Did A Difficult Stunt In An Hour, Reveals 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Stunts In 'Baaghi 3' Stun Everyone While Shradhha Kapoor Mouths "wow"

In other news, Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff recently posted a fitting reply for the haters of the actors. She said that those who throw hate towards her son is actually of his success and while the actor works hard, they get exhausted. She also posted a picture of Tiger from Baaghi 3 with a quote.

Also Read: 'Don't Involve My Kids': Anurag Kashyap's Post On Nepotism Irks Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 which released just before the country went for a lockdown. The movie also starred Shradhha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jameel Khoury played important roles. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan.

He has two other movies in his kitty currently. He will be seen in Rambo directed by Sidharth Anand. The movie was slated to release on October 2 this year but is postponed because of the pandemic. The other movie where Tiger Shroff is set to star is Heropanti 2. The movie is a sequel to Tiger's debut film with Kriti Sanon and also casts her. It is also directed by Ahmed Khan is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Thanks 'tigerians' For Love After Mother's 'hands Off' To Kashyap On Nepotism

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s Birthday Wishes For Kriti Sanon In 'Heropanti' Style Is Just Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.