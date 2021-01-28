Did You Know Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Had First Met When They Were In 6th Grade?

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on January 24, 2021, at Alibaug's The Mansion House resort. A few months before marrying Dalal, Varun graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, and spoke about how he met Natasha for the first time. The duo met for the first time when they were in the 6th grade, the Coolie No. 1 actor said on the show.

Varun mentioned that the first time he met Natasha was in the sixth standard and that they were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. He remarked that the minute he saw her, he went to Maneckji Cooper. He added that she was in the yellow house and he was in the red house and that it was on the basketball court.

He and his friends were on the basketball court and during the lunch break, the team would give food and stuff, recalled Varun. The actor also remembered that she was walking and that he felt like he fell in love with her. Varun further recalled how he felt when she saw her. More so, he quipped that Natasha rejected him some three or four times but he didn’t give up on his hope.

Varun Dhawan's wedding

On his wedding day itself, Varun took to Instagram and shared glimpses of his big day. He posted photos from his wedding with fashion designer Natasha Dalal and in no time, it stormed the internet. It was the actor's beautiful caption that stole the show. He wrote, “Life long love just became official.” Their traditional wedding ceremony was attended by a few family members and close friends. Wishes poured in for the couple as many stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Sharma, amongst others, wished the duo.

On the work front, Varun will soon kick-start the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

