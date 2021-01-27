Shehnaaz Gill Rings In 28th B'day With Sidharth Shukla's Famil; Latter Throws Her In Pool

Actor Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27. On her special day, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla brought a pretty cake and also organised a surprise celebration for her that included his family members, friends and cousins. Shehnaaz looked super excited in the video as she went on to cut the cake. She said, "Happy long life to me" and looked like Sidharth was all set to throw her in the pool. One of his family members could be heard saying, "She can't get wet and cut the cake".

Soon after the cake cutting session was over, Shehnaaz Gill was up for another surprise. Sidharth and his friend picked her up and made her swing 27 times. After this, the duo threw her into the pool. Soon, Shukla's entire family sang the birthday song for her. Sharing a glimpse of her birthday, the Bhula Dunga actor wrote, "Love you all."

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill's videos were up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on them. Many dropped endearing birthday wishes for the actor and also swooned over the duo's fun relationship. "Hey Shehnaaz, wishing you a very Happy birthday, you are the epitome of light, love and happiness," wrote a fan on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill's birthday celebration with Sidharth Shukla

Also Read |Ankita Lokhande Shares Unseen Happy Moments With Sushant Singh Rajput & His Family

It all began for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla after their stint in a reality show was loved by fans. The duo shared many warm moments and the former had also expressed her love for him on the show. After this, they teamed up for a music album titled Bhula Dunga. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Love takes you to all kinds of emotional rides, happiness, sorrow, excitement peace and much more but when it starts giving you pain its time to let go. Enjoy Darshan Raval's latest love ballad with undeniable chemistry of Bigboss Power Couple Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill." On the work front, the two were last seen in the peppy number, Shona Shona, which released on November 25, 2020.

Also Read |Shoot Of Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Good Luck Jerry' Halted By The Farmers In Punjab

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update: Vanraj Loses His Job, Anupamaa Gets New Students For Class

Also Read |Mira Kapoor Says She's 'looking For Magic', Husband Shahid Kapoor Drops Adorable Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.