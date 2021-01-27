Katrina Kaif Pens Down Thoughts On 'legacy' & How She Wants To 'live Life'

On Wednesday morning, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and penned down her legacy on how she wants to try and live her life. She shared two stunning photos of herself in a pretty body-hugging dress. Looked like she posed for the camera on her terrace. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as an artist, to contribute to society, and to ask myself every day How can I give back?." She added that people should create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. "Share my struggles, so when another struggles, they know they are not alone," she concluded.

As soon as Katrina Kaif's photos were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Love this," whereas R.M. Drake penned, "Your legacy will always be your kindness. How you treat others. That's the impact you make." Many simply flooded the comments section with several hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Recently, Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts were all from her trip to the Maldives. She shared a glimpse of her look from her photoshoot, in which she sported a flowy cherry-red gown. She accessorised her attire with a layered neckpiece and also opted for some dainty bracelets. She was seen promoting her own make-up brand named- Kay Beauty. Apart from this, she also gave a glimpse of her second outfit and wrote, "A day well spent at the beach."

On the work front, Katrina has a slew of movies lined up. She is awaiting the release of her upcoming action-drama, Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn. She is also roped in for Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror-comedy will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The first look of Phone Booth showed Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhanth all suited up while they posed for the cameras during a shoot. She is also a part of Tiger 3, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

